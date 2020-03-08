Attukal Pongala 2020: Date, Time, Significance and Auspicious Time

Attukal Pongala is celebrated every year in the Malayalam month of Kumbham and falls in the month of February-March every year. Attukal Pongala is a ten-days festival which is celebrated at Attukal Temple, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India. On this festival, Attukal Devi is worshipped.

Attukal Pongala is one of the popular festivals in South India. This festival is dedicated to Attukal Devi. This festival is mostly observed by women and on this day women also offer sweets in earthen pots to the Attukal Goddess. Millions of people gather around the temple to worship the Goddess.