Attukal Pongala 2020: Date, Time, Significance and Auspicious Time
Attukal Pongala is celebrated every year in the Malayalam month of Kumbham and falls in the month of February-March every year. Attukal Pongala is a ten-days festival which is celebrated at Attukal Temple, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India. On this festival, Attukal Devi is worshipped.
Attukal Pongala is one of the popular festivals in South India. This festival is dedicated to Attukal Devi. This festival is mostly observed by women and on this day women also offer sweets in earthen pots to the Attukal Goddess. Millions of people gather around the temple to worship the Goddess.
Attukal Pongala 2020 Date
This year Attukal Pongala will be celebrated on 9 March 2020.
Attukal Pongala 2020 Puja Timing
Attukal Pongala on Monday, March 9, 2020
Pooram Nakshathram Begins - 04:10 AM on Mar 09, 2020
Pooram Nakshathram Ends - 01:09 AM on Mar 10, 2020
(Source: drikpanchang.com)
On this day women make 'Pongal' offerings around the temple. Prasad of 'Pongal' is made for Goddess by boiling sweet rice, jaggery and coconut together in an earthen pot. Also the festival of Attukal Pongala was recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records for highest female attendance on 23 February 1997. Around 1.5 lakh women attended the festival on that day.
