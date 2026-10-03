Wujood: What Does It Mean to Be? | Urdunama

What does it mean to exist? At first, wujood (وجود) may seem to be a simple word for existence or being. But in poetry, philosophy and everyday life, the idea carries a much deeper resonance. To have wujood is not merely to be present; it can also mean to leave an impression, to be rooted somewhere, to exercise freedom, and to find meaning in the way we inhabit the world.

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed explores the many dimensions of wujood through poetry, bringing together different ways poets have imagined what it means to be alive and present. Rather than treating existence as a fixed state, the episode considers it as something shaped by our relationship with the world around us.