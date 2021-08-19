World Photography Day 2021: History, Significance and Quotes
World Photography Day will be celebrated on Thursday, 19 August 2021.
World Photography Day is celebrated every year on 19 August. The day is observed all over the world to celebrated the art, craft, science and history of photography.
Photography is a very important medium of storytelling. Moreover, it is one of the few mediums which can convey a feeling instantly and more effectively than words can. A photograph has the ability to capture a place, an emotion, an experience, an idea, and a moment in time.
World Photography Day: History
History of World Photography Day can be traced back to late 1830s when Louis Daguerre developed the first-ever photographic process by inventing the 'daguerreotype'. According to Planeta.com, The French Academy of Sciences on 9 January, 1839, announced the process. It was followed by the French government announcing the invention as a gift free to the world on 19 August, 1839.
Therefore, 19 August is celebrated every year is World Photography Day.
World Photography Day: Significance
As mentioned above, Photography is one of the most significant storytelling medium. A good photograph is often timeless. One can appreciate it the day it was clicked and even after 50 years.
Being a visual medium, it also informs and makes us more aware about the world we live in.
World Photography Day: Quotes
“What i like about photographs is that they capture a moment that’s gone forever, impossible to reproduce.”Karl Lagerfeld
“You don't make a photograph just with a camera. You bring to the act of photography all the pictures you have seen, the books you have read, the music you have heard, the people you have loved.”Ansel Adams
“Taking pictures is savoring life intensely, every hundredth of a second.”Marc Riboud
“You don't take a photograph, you make it.”Ansel Adams
“Photography is all about secrets. The secrets we all have and will never tell.”Kim Edwards
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.