Urdunama Podcast | Understanding Soch: Urdu Poetry and the Power of Thought

With Mohsin Naqvi’s intensity, it shows how longing can erupt into a storm that refuses to settle. Through Bashir Badr’s softness, it explores the tender optimism with which we return to love, again and again, despite what heartbreak has taught us. The sharp sting of rejection in Parveen Shakir’s ghazals reveals how soch can twist affection into self-doubt — and self-doubt into art. And in Ahmad Faraz’s nazm “Bhali Si Ek Shaql Thi,” there is a mature understanding of boundaries, distance, and the quiet dignity that sometimes accompanies intimacy.