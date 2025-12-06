Urdunama Podcast | Understanding Soch: Urdu Poetry and the Power of Thought

In this week’s Urdunama, the spotlight falls on a deceptively simple word: Soch, the private lens through which we view the world, and often, the quiet architect of our joy, pain, and self-mythology.
With Mohsin Naqvi’s intensity, it shows how longing can erupt into a storm that refuses to settle. Through Bashir Badr’s softness, it explores the tender optimism with which we return to love, again and again, despite what heartbreak has taught us. The sharp sting of rejection in Parveen Shakir’s ghazals reveals how soch can twist affection into self-doubt — and self-doubt into art. And in Ahmad Faraz’s nazm “Bhali Si Ek Shaql Thi,” there is a mature understanding of boundaries, distance, and the quiet dignity that sometimes accompanies intimacy.
This episode of Urdunama is an invitation to pause and listen. To examine the mental scripts we live by, the emotional habits we’ve inherited, and the inner narratives we rarely question.