Urdunama Podcast | Zehn and Jazbātiyat: Heart vs Mind in Urdu Poetry

Poems from the space where our zehn thinks and our jazbātiyat refuses to stay quiet.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Art and Culture
This week in Urdunama, we explore poems that live inside our zehn, meaning our mind. But this internal world of the zehn keeps colliding with the one that belongs to the heart and its jazbātiyat (emotion driven clarity) that won’t be silenced.

From Barelvi’s guiding light in confusion, to Jazib’s heart triumphing over intellect, to Javed  Akhtar’s inner world in flames where only one surviving corner remains, these ashaar show how thoughts and feelings collide, break, and endure in every human experience. Tune in. 

