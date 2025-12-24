ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Urdunama Podcast | What Poetry Teaches Us About Ghaib

Urdunama Podcast delves into the unseen world of ghaib through poetry.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Art and Culture
There is a word that carries both comfort and unease in equal measure: ghaib.

It refers to what is hidden, unseen, unknowable—the parts of life that remain beyond our grasp no matter how hard we try to understand them. In a world obsessed with certainty, answers, and control, ghaib asks us to sit with ambiguity instead.

This week in Urdunama, we explore ghaib, the hidden, the unsaid, the unknowable. Through Ghalib’s mysticism, Chakbast’s charged hope, and Ahmad Salman’s quiet intimacy, these poems show how the unseen continues to guide thought, emotion, and belief. Tune in.

Topics:  Urdu   Podcast   Urdu Literature 

