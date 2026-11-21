A desert is often imagined as a vast, empty landscape, stretching endlessly into the horizon. But in Urdu poetry, the word Dasht (دشت) carries meanings that go far beyond its geographical definition. It becomes a metaphor for loneliness, longing, heartbreak, unfulfilled desires and the emotional wilderness of the human heart. In this episode of Urdunama, we explore the many interpretations of Dasht through the verses of some of Urdu literature's most celebrated poets.

For poets, the wilderness is rarely just a physical space. It is often an extension of the inner self, reflecting the turbulence of emotions that words sometimes struggle to express. Its vastness can represent isolation, while its seemingly endless expanse evokes the feeling of searching for something that remains painfully out of reach.