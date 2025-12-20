What is Falsafa? It’s the philosophy that pushes us to explore ideas with wisdom, and with a humility in which every certainty melts away. We explore this week's theme, 'falsafa' through Iqbal’s 'Falsafa-e-Gham'. He shows that grief isn’t just pain but it’s the light inside the heart, the silent music and the rouge for the soul that beautifies it. He goes on that loss and sorrow awaken us, polish the spirit, and reveal life’s deeper truths, depth and beauty we might otherwise miss. tune in.
Urdunama Podcast | Falsafa in Life: Understanding Iqbal’s Philosophy of Grief
Iqbal’s Falsafa-e-Gham sees sorrow as something that sharpens the soul, not breaks it.
