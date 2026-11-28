The horizon has always inspired a sense of wonder. It is that distant line where the earth appears to meet the sky, inviting us to imagine what lies beyond the limits of our sight. In Urdu, this evocative idea is captured by the word Ufuq (اُفُق), meaning horizon. More than a geographical reference, Ufuq holds a special place in Urdu poetry as a symbol of longing, hope, possibilities, and the endless pursuit of dreams.

In this episode of Urdunama, we explore the many meanings of Ufuq through the timeless poetry of Sahir Ludhianvi, Qateel Shifai, and Ali Sardar Jafri. Their verses take us on a journey beyond the visible world, revealing how the horizon can represent both the beauty of the unknown and the desire to discover something greater.