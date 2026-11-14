When India's Musical Heritage Found Its Way on to Postage Stamps

Commemorative postage stamps are more than miniature works of art. They are official acknowledgements of individuals and institutions whose contributions have enriched society. They also offer a glimpse into what a nation chooses to remember, celebrate, and honour.

So, when Royal Mail issued not one, not two, not 10, but 12 commemorative stamps in honour of Iron Maiden, the English heavy metal band, the tribute was significant. Not that the band needed any official endorsement. Nearly five decades of musical longevity, a devoted global following, record sales exceeding 130 million, more than 2,500 live performances across over 60 countries, and numerous industry accolades, including Grammy and Brit Awards, speak for themselves.

Yet, recognition by a venerable national institution carries its own significance. Particularly when Royal Mail had previously dedicated stamp issues to only four other bands: The Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016, Queen in 2020 and The Rolling Stones in 2022. Iron Maiden had joined an exceptionally distinguished club.

Eight of the 12 stamps depicted the band performing and featured its current members. The remaining four celebrated Eddie, Iron Maiden's iconic mascot. As Royal Mail's Director of External Public Affairs and Policy observed: