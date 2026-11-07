In the Glow of ‘Roshni’, Every Poem Finds Clarity | Urdunama

From Ghalib to Waseem Barelvi, Urdu poets have taught us that even the faintest flicker of roshni (روشنی) can challenge the deepest tareeki (تاریکی). In their verses, light is never merely the absence of darkness; it is an emotion, a belief, a quiet rebellion against everything that threatens to dim the human spirit.

In Urdu poetry, roshni and tareeki exist in an intimate relationship. One gives meaning to the other. Darkness may arrive in the form of uncertainty, loneliness, heartbreak, or the unanswered questions that life leaves behind. Yet, it is often within these shadows that light finds its greatest significance. Perhaps that is why Urdu poets have never imagined hope as something effortless. Instead, they see it as something we must nurture, even when the world gives us every reason to let go.