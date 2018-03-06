Revisiting Michelangelo on the Italian Master’s Birth Anniversary

(This article was first published on 6 March 2018 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the birth anniversary of Michelangelo.)

6 March marks legendary Italian artist Michelangelo’s birth anniversary.

He was the brainchild behind Italian Renaissance masterpieces like the Sistine Chapel ceiling, ‘David’ and ‘Pieta’. Michelangelo is mostly remembered for his unparalleled influence on the development of western art.