Revisiting Michelangelo on the Italian Master’s Birth Anniversary
(This article was first published on 6 March 2018 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the birth anniversary of Michelangelo.)
6 March marks legendary Italian artist Michelangelo’s birth anniversary.
He was the brainchild behind Italian Renaissance masterpieces like the Sistine Chapel ceiling, ‘David’ and ‘Pieta’. Michelangelo is mostly remembered for his unparalleled influence on the development of western art.
His work shows a combination of psychological insight and physical realism. Most experts say there is no precedent to Michelangelo. ‘Priceless’ is the value for his artwork. In fact, the true value of his paintings is not even known.
Michelangelo has left a legacy behind him in the form of his paintings and sculptures which have been carefully preserved in Rome and the Vatican City.
Here Are a Few Of The Most Notable Works Of Michelangelo
The most famous work of Michelangelo remains the Sistine Chapel in the Apostolic Palace, the official residence of the Pope, in Vatican City.
Within the Sistine Chapel painting is the ‘Creation of Adam’.
‘The Last Judgement’ is another masterpiece within the Sistine Chapel. It appears on the altar wall of the church and was executed some 25 years after the artist painted his awe-inspiring ceiling fresco.
Among other notable work that the Italian sculptor is remembered for includes ‘David’. The marble masterpiece was created between 1501 and 1504.
‘Pieta’ is another piece of art which depicts the beauty with which Michelangelo worked on his art pieces. The sculpture is housed in St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City. The piece of art is the only one to be signed by Michelangelo. The sculpture shows the body of Jesus on Mother Mary’s lap after crucifixion. The 69-inch-tall masterpiece features the two figures intricately carved from one block of marble.
Michelangelo died at the age of 88 in Rome leaving behind a legacy of artworks for future generations to see.
(Hey there, lady! What makes you laugh? Do you laugh at sexism, patriarchy, and misogyny? Do 'sanskaari' stereotypes crack you up? This Women's Day, join The Quint's Ab Laugh Naari campaign. Pick up that beer, say cheers, and send us photographs or videos of you laughing out loud at buriladki@thequint.com.)