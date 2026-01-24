Kochi Biennale 2026: Too Many Artworks But Too Little Art

“After 15 years of being deeply committed and involved in building the foundation and shaping the Biennale, from its inception as an artist-led initiative to what it is today, I felt this was the right moment to step back, for personal and family reasons, and to return more fully to my own artistic practice,” Bose said in a statement.

Bose, along with artist Riyas Komu, founded the Biennale in 2012 as an artist-led initiative. Riyas and Bose went separate ways in 2018 after allegations of sexual misconduct against Riyas. Since then, the festival has witnessed financial constraints and has been marred with controversies. This time is no different.

The brochure, worth Rs 30, of this edition has a map listing the venues but nothing about what those venues were hosting. Every morning (after a few days of zero information), Instagram informed the day’s schedule, but it still didn’t give an overview of all the exhibits. That is when I started noting down things I wouldn’t want to miss and, in the process, made some unartistic observations and discovered some beautiful work dispersed across venues one could easily miss. In that journey, I also came across exhibits like Shilpa Gupta’s Listening Air at Ginger House, though not part of the Biennale.