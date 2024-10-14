In Colombo: Found in Translation

The translation of the short story we worked on in the workshop was the product of heated discussions over things like cultural nuances and uses of a simple word like Chaadar (also the title of Wajahat sahib’s story) or even what the word shareef/sharafat might mean or convey; and whether the metaphor for speed might be better conveyed by mentioning a more contemporary runner like Usain Bolt who is also a global icon (we ended up with the phrase bolted like Usain Bolt) rather than an obscure Indian athlete like P.T. Usha, eventually it all came together for our group with minimal interference in our translation process from either the writer (Wajahat sahib) or the mentor (Rockwell).

At the end of the workshop, one felt not only grateful for spending time outside the workshop hours with the likes of Asghar Wajahat, whether accompanying him on a stroll to the beach or his expeditions of shopping for the ubiquitous Lankan masalas, discovering how great a photographer he is or even humouring him over a dinner by the sea on his latest novel to be translated into Urdu in Pakistan, the renowned Saat Aasmaan, or being regaled with countless anecdotes regarding his encounters with this or that Indian maharani, or the tantrums of the lead actors during the ongoing Bollywood filming of his latest script as Lahore 1947; and also for those snatches of conversation over multiple lunches and teas involving the latest ‘translation gossip’ about one’s favourite translators with Rockwell; but also for bringing back home a suitcase full of amazing translations from Hindi, Urdu and Tamil and just the one pack of aromatic Lankan tea gifted by a generous host as the exotic ‘souvenir’; and gorging endlessly on the generous trays of mouth-wateringly fresh papaya, pineapple, watermelon and mango not to be found in the same season back home!

The inaugural SALT summer school in Colombo restored the belief in the value of translation, indeed in the primacy of the translated text too, but also of sticking with fellow translators and the benefits of re-reading, re-editing; and many drafts and myriad arguments later, of the beauty of consensus at the end of it. Serendipitously discovering that fellow attendees spoke Gujarati and Pali, the experience also reinforced our belief in translation as an empathetic exercise and that language is the most beautiful thing ever invented by Man.

One also hopes that in successive SALT summer schools every year, languages from other ‘unrepresented’ South Asian countries like Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan will also be represented and in time, marginalized languages from the dominant South Asian countries like Punjabi, Sindhi, Saraiki, Pashto, Balochi, Sinhala, Kashmiri, Kannada, Malayali, Telugu, etc.

One also finds oneself disagreeing vehemently with the Israeli writer Etgar Keret in that translators are hardly like ninjas, if you don’t notice them, the writers are no good! So, dear emerging translators, onwards and upwards to the next SALT workshop come 2025.