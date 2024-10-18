IFP Season 14 Emerges as the Ultimate Hub of Creativity and Culture

Building on an eventful first day, IFP Season 14 Day 2 opened with an insightful session about all things filmmaking – ‘On Crafting Subtlety in Cinema’ with two-time National Award-winner Shoojit Sircar. This session marked the beginning of a stellar lineup, which included ‘Qisse with Kopal’ featuring Sharvari Wagh and Kopal Khanna, ‘Many Shades of Kartik Aaryan’ with the national heartthrob himself.