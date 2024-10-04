Ahead of IFP Season 14, a Throwback to Past Editions Celebrating Creativity

IFP, known as one of Asia's largest content fest for Creativity X Culture, is gearing up for its much anticipated fourteenth edition on 12 and 13 October 2024, in Mumbai.
From filmmakers to writers to musicians to designers to poets to stand-up comedians, and more, IFP welcomes all those who dare to challenge the status quo and push the boundaries of their craft.
With thirteen glorious seasons under its belt, it has risen to become a one-stop destination for misfits, rebels, and multi-hyphenated artists to come together and spark meaningful discourse, share ideas, and inspire one another.
As the much-awaited fourteenth season of IFP is just around the corner, let's dive into the top five mind-blowing sessions that have raised the bar for the festival:
Journey of a Screenwriter With the OG Javed Akhtar
In an insightful interaction on the IFP stage, Javed Akhtar discussed his evolution — from being a passionate reader and writer to becoming a legendary screenwriter, who continues to inspire generations of filmmakers.
He emphasized the importance of storytelling and how reading diverse literature influenced his writing style.
The session underscored the significance of creating layered characters to evoke genuine emotional responses, craft compelling stories, and build deeper connections with audiences.
Akhtar even drew some parallels with examples from his cult classic Zanjeer, explaining how the protagonist's struggles were relatable and grounded in reality, not only making the film a huge success but also catapulting Amitabh Bachchan's career to superstardom.
Akhtar further delved into the art of writing impactful dialogues, noting that they should reflect the character's personality and the film's context. He believes that storytelling is a powerful tool that can connect people and evoke emotions, transcending language and culture.
Films as Inspiration: During a Candid Conversation About All-Things Films
Actor Imran Khan highlighted the comforting and uplifting role his films have played for viewers during difficult times.
He shared how he grew up loving films, revealing how Raiders of the Lost Ark significantly inspired him as a child. Imran also discussed the cinematic gem that is his 2008 film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na and how it struck all the right chords with audiences, emphasising the power of filmmaking to touch people's lives and create a sense of personal connection.
Cinema vs Content
Veteran actor Gajraj Rao joined Neville Shah and Vaibhav Munjal on the IFP stage for a stimulating discussion about the shift of content consumption from traditional media to digital media.
They pointed out that content like short films, reels, and online series are increasingly recognized as a valuable form of storytelling and entertainment.
The trio further shared their views on the evolving viewing habits and algorithms that play a significant role in curating content and influencing viewer choices, potentially limiting exposure to diverse perspectives.
They even discussed the potential of exploring combining elements of traditional cinema and digital content to create new forms of storytelling.
Power of Music
Youth sensations Naezy and Ritviz gave IFP one of its most memorable sessions as they came under one roof to share insights about their remarkable journeys.
During their candid conversation, they revealed the challenges they faced in the early days of their careers, such as lack of recognition and financial instability, and how they didn’t let those hardships break their stride.
Naezy and Ritviz also discussed their breakthrough moments, with the release of their hit songs "Mere Gully Mein" and "Ustad," respectively.
Additionally, the artists opened up about their influences, which include Bollywood music, hip-hop, and electronic music, and spoke about the power of music to bring people together.
Creators on Becoming a Brand
In an insightful panel discussion, renowned content creators like Ankush Bahuguna, Dolly Singh, Malini Agarwal, Parul Gulati, Suhani Shah, and Renil Abraham shed light on the pivotal role of authenticity in building a successful brand.
They pointed out that audiences can easily detect inauthenticity, making it unsustainable in the long run. To create a lasting impact, the creators stressed the importance of truly understanding one’s audience and creating content that not only resonates with them but also meets their expectations.
This year, IFP Season 14 is set to be bigger and better than ever before, bringing together a diverse group of global artists and creators.
The two-day festival boasts a star-studded lineup of speakers, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, one of Hollywood's most versatile actors.
Joining him are industry stalwarts like Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Kabir Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Saurabh Shukla, Shoojit Sircar, Guneet Monga, Ram Madhvani, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharvari, among many others.
So, get ready to immerse yourselves in a string of interactive sessions, conversations, workshops, masterclasses, and more. IFP Season 14 is your chance to be inspired, connect with like-minded individuals, and discover the next big thing in the world of creativity.
Mark your calendars for October 12 & 13 to ensure you don’t miss out on IFP Season 14!
