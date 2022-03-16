Google Doodle Honours French Painter Rosa Bonheur on Her 200th Birth Anniversary

Rosa Bonheur was born on 16 March 1822 in Bordeaux, France. Her father, who was a landscape painter, helped Rosa in her early artistic education.

Her aspirations as an artist were considered unconventional for women of the time.

With her work, she earned a reputation as an animal painter, which further grew in the 1840s, with many of her works exhibited at the prestigious Paris Salon from 1841 to 1853.