Bhagat Singh, Urdu and Revolution: Understanding His Multilingual World

Bhagat Singh is remembered as one of the most prominent figures of India’s revolutionary movement, often associated with his writings on revolution, freedom, socialism and colonialism. Yet, beyond his political activities and widely discussed ideas lies another important aspect of his intellectual life: his engagement with language and literature.

Ahead of Bhagat Singh’s 119th birth anniversary, Urdunama explores this lesser-known dimension through a conversation between Fabeha Syed and Professor Chaman Lal, former Professor and Chairperson of the Centre of Indian Languages at Jawaharlal Nehru University and honorary advisor to the Bhagat Singh Archives & Resource Centre.