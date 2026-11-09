Beyond Self-Confidence: Understanding Khudi Through Allama Iqbal | Urdunama

In a world that constantly tells us to find ourselves, be ourselves and believe in ourselves, Allama Iqbal's idea of Khudi offers a rather different perspective. It is not simply about accepting who you are or feeling confident about yourself. Instead, it is about cultivating who you can become through self-awareness, discipline, action, purpose and spiritual growth. One of the central ideas in Iqbal's poetry and philosophy, Khudi is often translated as the self, selfhood or self-consciousness. However, for Iqbal, its meaning goes much deeper than these translations. It represents the recognition and development of one's inner potential. It encourages individuals to understand their strengths, overcome their limitations and continuously work towards becoming a better version of themselves.
Through his poetry, Iqbal presents Khudi as a journey of self-discovery and inner transformation. He believed that human beings possess immense potential, but realising it requires conscious effort, determination and a strong sense of purpose. His philosophy emphasises that individuals should not simply accept their circumstances but actively shape their lives through their thoughts and actions.
Iqbal's verses also highlight the importance of personal agency. He encourages individuals to take responsibility for their choices and actions rather than allowing external circumstances to define their identities. For him, developing Khudi involves building inner strength, maintaining discipline and developing a meaningful connection with one's spiritual self.
On Iqbal's birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as World Urdu Day, revisiting his poetry offers an opportunity to understand this profound philosophy more closely. His ghazals and verses explore the relationship between the individual, society and the divine, presenting selfhood as an evolving process rather than a fixed identity.
At a time when technology, artificial intelligence and changing social expectations constantly reshape how we live and see ourselves, Iqbal's thoughts on Khudi remain particularly relevant. In an age where external validation and digital identities often influence our understanding of who we are, his philosophy reminds us to look inward and recognise our possibilities.
Ultimately, Khudi is not about merely believing in oneself; it is about continuously developing oneself. It is a reminder that our identity is not limited to who we are today but is also shaped by who we strive to become. Through selected verses from his poetry, we revisit Iqbal's timeless understanding of Khudi as a journey of self-discovery, personal agency, inner transformation and spiritual connection.