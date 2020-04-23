Art in the Time of Pandemic: How COVID-19 Has Influenced Artists

If art is a reflection of the times we are in, then how are artists responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. We spoke to artists across India, who are taking this time observe all that is happening around us and reflect on it, by expressing it through their art.

They are doing their bit to create awareness on everything from social distancing, washing hands and being tolerant of each other. Many of them are also helping raise funds for those who are most distressed by the outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.