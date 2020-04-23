Art in the Time of Pandemic: How COVID-19 Has Influenced Artists

Art and Culture
Padmini Vaidyanathan

Editors: Mohd Ibrahim & Ashutosh Bharadwaj

If art is a reflection of the times we are in, then how are artists responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. We spoke to artists across India, who are taking this time observe all that is happening around us and reflect on it, by expressing it through their art.

They are doing their bit to create awareness on everything from social distancing, washing hands and being tolerant of each other. Many of them are also helping raise funds for those who are most distressed by the outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

Artists, and art in general, are doing what they have always done – remind us that we are in this together, help us stay connected and finally, become the memory and conscience keeper during difficult times.

Loading...

Special thanks to all the artists featured in the video:

Banksy ; Instagram: @banksy

Nivedita Sekar; Instagram: @nivesek

Susruta Mukherjee, Saswata Mukherjee; Instagram: @almost_bobby, @bob_almost

Mehek Malhotra; Instagram: @giggling_monkey

Debjyoti Saha; Instagram: @debjyoti_saha

DESIGN FIGHTS COVID; Instagram: @Art&Found.co

Jag Nagra (via @art&found.co); Instagram: @jagnagra

Param Sahib; Instagram:@parambanana

Malvi B (via @art&found.co); Instagram: @malvibdesign

Jimmy Varghese (via @art&found.co); Instagram: @jimmy0varghese

Piyush Punj (via @art&found.co); Instagram: @piyushpunj17

Kripa Joshi; Instagram:@missmoti_vation

