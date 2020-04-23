Art in the Time of Pandemic: How COVID-19 Has Influenced Artists
Editors: Mohd Ibrahim & Ashutosh Bharadwaj
If art is a reflection of the times we are in, then how are artists responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. We spoke to artists across India, who are taking this time observe all that is happening around us and reflect on it, by expressing it through their art.
They are doing their bit to create awareness on everything from social distancing, washing hands and being tolerant of each other. Many of them are also helping raise funds for those who are most distressed by the outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.
Special thanks to all the artists featured in the video:
Banksy ; Instagram: @banksy
Nivedita Sekar; Instagram: @nivesek
Susruta Mukherjee, Saswata Mukherjee; Instagram: @almost_bobby, @bob_almost
Mehek Malhotra; Instagram: @giggling_monkey
Debjyoti Saha; Instagram: @debjyoti_saha
DESIGN FIGHTS COVID; Instagram: @Art&Found.co
Jag Nagra (via @art&found.co); Instagram: @jagnagra
Param Sahib; Instagram:@parambanana
Malvi B (via @art&found.co); Instagram: @malvibdesign
Jimmy Varghese (via @art&found.co); Instagram: @jimmy0varghese
Piyush Punj (via @art&found.co); Instagram: @piyushpunj17
Kripa Joshi; Instagram:@missmoti_vation
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
