Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares No-Gym Workout Tips Amid COVID-19

As coronavirus has gripped the world, and a huge chunk of the global population has been restricted to stay indoors, several celebrities, doctors, politicians, influencers, etc, are taking to social media to help people cope with the situation.

Australian-American actor and filmmaker Arnold Schwarzenegger is one such celebrity. Schwarzenegger shared his no-gym workout to help those who want to stay fit while at home.

"There are a lot of things we can’t control during this crisis, so we need to focus on what we can control. I wrote up my old no-gym required workout for all of you, as promised because we can control our fitness. Link in bio for the program (it is obviously free)," the actor wrote in a post on Instagram.