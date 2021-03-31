April Fool’s Day 2021: Here are Some Prank Ideas
April Fool’s Day Pranks : In this article we have described some ways in which you can prank you close ones.
April Fool’s Day 2021: One April (1st April) is celebrated as April Fool’s Day. The day starts with fooling others. Many people try their best to fool their friends or family members on this day. This day is also called Fool's Day.
If you also have a plan to fool your friends, family or dear ones, you can set pranks for them by putting status on mobile. In this article we have described some ways in which you can prank you close ones. But keep in mind that your pranks are not hurting their.
April Fool’s Day 2021 : Here’s How you can Prank Your Friends
- With fake insects, you can make anyone an April flower. You just have to keep a fake snake or lizard in front of the person you want to fool. As soon as they come across that fake insect, they are likely to scream out of fear. Then you can wish them April Fool.
- Put a status on phone announcing something big. As if your marriage is fixed or you are going abroad to study or you have been transferred. Your loved ones will definitely call you after seeing this. Then you can that it was a April Fool prank.
- Everyone likes gifts. If you gift them an empty box, they will keep it immediately. When you ask them to open it they will see an empty box. They might just get angry, but then you should can hug them and wish April Fool’s Day
- You can put a sticker on the back sensor of their computer mouse. The mouse will stop working. When they try to operate the mouse with the idea of
working on the system, they might not figure out the problem. You can enjoy it while sitting away.
- You can put a status on your phone that if someone wants to say something important, then inform me tomorrow. Maybe today I can't trust you, Happy April Fool's Day.
