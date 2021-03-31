April Fool’s Day 2021: Here are Some Prank Ideas

April Fool’s Day 2021: One April (1st April) is celebrated as April Fool’s Day. The day starts with fooling others. Many people try their best to fool their friends or family members on this day. This day is also called Fool's Day.

If you also have a plan to fool your friends, family or dear ones, you can set pranks for them by putting status on mobile. In this article we have described some ways in which you can prank you close ones. But keep in mind that your pranks are not hurting their.