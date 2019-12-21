Amazon Boss 700 Buletooth Headphones Quiz Contest All Answers

Question 1: Who was named the TIME magazine’s Person of the Year in 2019?

Answer: Greta Thunberg

Question 2: Which tech/social media platform recently announced that it will start asking users their age when they sign up for an account?

Answer: Instagram

Question 3: The Samaja, which is celebrating 100 years this year, is a daily newspaper from which state?

Answer: Odissa

Question 4: The World Anti-Doping agency banned which country from sporting events for the next four years, including the 2020 Summer Olympics and the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Answer: Russia

Question 5: Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been sworn in as the new President of which country?

Answer: Sri Lanka