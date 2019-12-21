Amazon Boss 700 Buletooth Headphones Quiz Contest All Answers
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s prize check below Amazon Quiz answers for 21 December 2019.
Amazon Quiz Answers Today 21 December 2019 [8 am to 12 PM]
Question 1: Who was named the TIME magazine’s Person of the Year in 2019?
Answer: Greta Thunberg
Question 2: Which tech/social media platform recently announced that it will start asking users their age when they sign up for an account?
Answer: Instagram
Question 3: The Samaja, which is celebrating 100 years this year, is a daily newspaper from which state?
Answer: Odissa
Question 4: The World Anti-Doping agency banned which country from sporting events for the next four years, including the 2020 Summer Olympics and the 2022 Winter Olympics?
Answer: Russia
Question 5: Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been sworn in as the new President of which country?
Answer: Sri Lanka
Amazon Quiz 21 December 2019 Details
- Amazon quiz today’s prize –
- Amazon quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM
- Amazon quiz Date – 21 December 2019
- Winners List Will Declare On – 30 January 2019
Amazon Quiz Contest Terms
- This Contest will commence on 8th December 2019 From 8:00:00 A.M. (IST) To 12:59:59 P.M. (IST)
- In order to be eligible for the Contest, during the Contest Period you must sign-in to or sign-up from an account on the Amazon.in App.
- Once you have signed-in to the Amazon.in App, you can participate by navigating to the page where 5 (five) questions will be posted during the entire Contest Period.
- Thereafter, if you answer all the quiz questions correctly, you will be entitled to a lucky draw which will be carried out amongst participants who have answered that particular question correctly.
- The draw of lots will be carried out during the Contest Period for the questions and a total of 1 participant will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots.
- The declared lucky winner(s) will be eligible for winning Exciting Prizes
How To Play Amazon Daily Quiz Contest?
- Download the Amazon app from Playstore for Android users and App Store for IOS users
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Quiz Daily Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
Amazon Quiz 20 December 2019 Answers
Q1- The 50th International Film Festival of India was recently held in which state?
Answer: Goa
Q2- For which incident that happened 100 years ago, did former British PM Theresa May express “regret” in the UK Parliament in 2019?
Answer: Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Q3- Manoj Mukund Naravane is set to be the 28th occupant of which important post, after the current holder retires on 31st December 2019?
Answer: Chief of Army Staff
Q4- Who topped the Spotify list of ‘most-streamed artist of the decade’?
Answer: Drake
Q5- Who has become the youngest scorer in UEFA Champions League history? (Hint: He plays for FC Barcelona)
Answer: Ansu Fati
