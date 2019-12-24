Amazon Quiz Answers 24 December: Winner Gets Samsung Galaxy Tab
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s Samsung Galaxy Tab prize check below Amazon Quiz answers for 24 December 2019.
Amazon Quiz Contest Answers 24 December 2019 [8 am to 12 PM]
Q1: According to Google, what was India’s most-searched term of 2019?
Answer: Article 370
Q2: Which 2019 video game revolves around various incidents that happen in the fictional country of Urzikstan?
Answer: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Q3: The westernmost point of India falls in which state?
Answer: Gujarat
Q4: Which popular actor born on 21st December 1963, played a negative role for the first time in the movie Shikari in 2000?
Answer: Govinda
Q5: How do we better know Paul David Hewson, who with his group put up a memorable show at the DY Patil Stadium on December 15th, 2019? (Hint: U2 performed on 15th December in Mumbai).
Answer: Bono
Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon quiz today’s prize – Samsung Galaxy Tab
- Amazon quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM
- Amazon quiz Date – 24 December 2019
- Winners List Will Declare On – 30 January 2019
Amazon Quiz Contest Terms
- This Contest will commence on 8th December 2019 From 8:00:00 A.M. (IST) To 12:59:59 P.M.
- In order to be eligible for the Contest, during the Contest Period you must sign-in to or sign-up from an account on the Amazon.in App.
- Once you have signed-in to the Amazon.in App, you can participate by navigating to the page where 5 (five) questions will be posted during the entire Contest Period.
- Thereafter, if you answer all the quiz questions correctly, you will be entitled to a lucky draw which will be carried out amongst participants who have answered that particular question correctly.
- The draw of lots will be carried out during the Contest Period for the questions and a total of 1 participant will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots.
- The declared lucky winner(s) will be eligible for winning Exciting Prizes
How To Play Amazon Daily Quiz Contest?
- Download the Amazon app from Playstore for Android users and App Store for IOS users
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Quiz Daily Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
Amazon Quiz 23 December 2019 Answers
Q1- Who recently became the first Indian to play 150 Ranji matches?
Answer: Wasim Jaffer
Q2- Who among these famous Indians appears on the Forbes 2019 'The World's 100 Most Powerful Women' list?
Answer: Nirmala Sitharaman
Q3- ‘Mind Master: Winning Lessons from a Champion’s Life’ is a new book by which famous Indian?
Answer: Viswanathan Anand
Q4- India celebrated the 550th birth anniversary of which religious figure in 2019?
Answer: Guru Nanak
Q5- In which country was the 'Shuri Castle' located? It was a UNESCO World Heritage site that got destroyed in a recent fire.
Answer: Japan