Amazon Quiz Answers 24 December: Winner Gets Samsung Galaxy Tab

Q1: According to Google, what was India’s most-searched term of 2019?

Answer: Article 370

Q2: Which 2019 video game revolves around various incidents that happen in the fictional country of Urzikstan?

Answer: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Q3: The westernmost point of India falls in which state?

Answer: Gujarat

Q4: Which popular actor born on 21st December 1963, played a negative role for the first time in the movie Shikari in 2000?

Answer: Govinda

Q5: How do we better know Paul David Hewson, who with his group put up a memorable show at the DY Patil Stadium on December 15th, 2019? (Hint: U2 performed on 15th December in Mumbai).

Answer: Bono