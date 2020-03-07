Amazon Quiz Answers 7 March: Winner Will Get A Dyson Air Purifier

Q1. Rial is the official currency of ______. Fill in the blanks.

Answer- Iran

Q2. Which of the following national parks is located in Rajasthan?

Answer- Keoladeo National Park

Q3. What is the chemical symbol of lead?

Answer- Pb

Q4. Wellington is the capital of which country?

Answer- New Zealand

Q5. India has the shortest written constitution of any sovereign country in the world. (True or False)

Answer- FALSE