Amazon Quiz Answers 7 March: Winner Will Get A Dyson Air Purifier
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s Dyson Air Purifier prize, check below Amazon Quiz answers for 7 March 2020.
Amazon Dyson Air Purifier Quiz Answers 7 March 2020
Q1. Rial is the official currency of ______. Fill in the blanks.
Answer- Iran
Q2. Which of the following national parks is located in Rajasthan?
Answer- Keoladeo National Park
Q3. What is the chemical symbol of lead?
Answer- Pb
Q4. Wellington is the capital of which country?
Answer- New Zealand
Q5. India has the shortest written constitution of any sovereign country in the world. (True or False)
Answer- FALSE
- Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Dyson Air Purifier
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 7 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
- Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
