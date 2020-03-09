Amazon Quiz Answers 9 March 2020: Chance To Win ₹15,000
Amazon Quiz 9 March 2020: Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for desktop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail, today's Amazon Quiz Daily Contest prize, follow the below-mentioned Amazon quiz answers.
- Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: ₹15,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 9 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 March 2020
Amazon ₹15,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers For 9 March 2020
Question 1. In which country would you find Victoria Falls, classified as the world’s largest sheet of falling water based on its combined width and height?
Answers – Zambia
Question 2. Former French open champion Carlos Moya is the coach of which famous tennis player?
Answers – Rafael Nadal
Question 3. The latest book in the Asterix series is – Asterix and the _________ __________. (Fill in the blanks)
Answers – Chieftain’s Daughter
Question 4. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa who arrived in India on 13th February is the President of which country?
Answers – Portugal
Question 5. In which country would you find North Cape, the northernmost point in Europe that can be accessed by car?
Answers – Norway
- Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
- Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
