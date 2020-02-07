Amazon Quiz Answer 7 February 2020: Winner Gets Fossil Leather Bag

Q1: Bluetongue, a disease on domestic and wild ruminants(Goats, sheep, cattle) is caused by __________? (Fill in the blank)

Ans: Virus

Q2: Which among the following is NOT a work of Rabindranath Tagore?

Ans: Kapala Kundala

Q3: Which was the first Indian movie nominated for Oscar?

Ans: Mother India

Q4: The modern game of Golf originated in which country?

Ans: Scotland

Q5: The one horn Rhino is found in which country?

Ans: India