Amazon Quiz Answer 7 February 2020: Winner Gets Fossil Leather Bag
Amazon Quiz Questions and Answers For 7 February 2020
Amazon Quiz Questions and Answers For 7 February 2020Source: Amazon.in

Amazon Quiz Answer 7 February 2020: Winner Gets Fossil Leather Bag

The Quint
Lifestyle

Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s prize check below Amazon Quiz answers for 7 February 2020.

Loading...

Amazon Quiz Contest Details

  1. Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Fossil Leather Bag
  2. Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
  3. Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 7 February 2020
  4. Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 15 February 2020

Amazon Fossil Leather Bag Quiz Answers 7 February 2020

Q1: Bluetongue, a disease on domestic and wild ruminants(Goats, sheep, cattle) is caused by __________? (Fill in the blank)

Ans: Virus

Q2: Which among the following is NOT a work of Rabindranath Tagore?

Ans: Kapala Kundala

Q3: Which was the first Indian movie nominated for Oscar?

Ans: Mother India

Q4: The modern game of Golf originated in which country?

Ans: Scotland

Q5: The one horn Rhino is found in which country?

Ans: India

Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes

Amazon Quiz Contest Prizes
Amazon Quiz Contest Prizes
(Photo Courtesy: Amazon)

Amazon Quiz Rewards

Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:

To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Lifestyle section for more stories.

    Loading...