Amazon Quiz Answer 7 February 2020: Winner Gets Fossil Leather Bag
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s prize check below Amazon Quiz answers for 7 February 2020.
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Fossil Leather Bag
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 7 February 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 15 February 2020
Amazon Fossil Leather Bag Quiz Answers 7 February 2020
Q1: Bluetongue, a disease on domestic and wild ruminants(Goats, sheep, cattle) is caused by __________? (Fill in the blank)
Ans: Virus
Q2: Which among the following is NOT a work of Rabindranath Tagore?
Ans: Kapala Kundala
Q3: Which was the first Indian movie nominated for Oscar?
Ans: Mother India
Q4: The modern game of Golf originated in which country?
Ans: Scotland
Q5: The one horn Rhino is found in which country?
Ans: India
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
