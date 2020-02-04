Amazon Quiz Answers 4 February: Winner Gets An Exciting Prize
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. People can win great bumper prizes by playing Amazon Quiz at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only on mobile and not on the desktop. By playing Amazon quiz daily people can win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s prize check below the Amazon Quiz answers for 4 February 2020.
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize:
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 4 February 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 15 February 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers 4 February 2020
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )