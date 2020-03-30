Amazon Quiz 30 March: Chance To Win ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for desktop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail, today's Amazon Quiz Daily prize, follow the below-mentioned Amazon quiz answers.
30 March 2020- ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers
Question 1. Born in Karnal on 17th March which lady was part of the crew of ‘Columbia’ as a mission specialist and primary robotic arm operator?
Answers – Kalpana Chawla
Question 2. The upcoming movie Shershaah starring Siddharth Malhotra is based on the life of which military hero?
Answers – Vikram Batra
Question 3. Who is the first Indian cricketer to play in 150 Ranji Trophy matches?
Answers – Wasim Jaffer
Question 4. As per the 2020 World Happiness Report, which was named the happiest country in the world for the third year in a row?
Answers – Finland
Question 5. The month of March is named after the Roman god of _____? (Fill in the blank)
Answers – War
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 30 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 30th April 2020
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)