Amazon Quiz Answers 10 January: Today Winning Prize is One Plus TV

Q1. Which venue in Australia traditionally hosts the ‘Pink Test’ at the beginning of the year to raise money for breast cancer sufferers?

Answer: SCG

Q2. Who among these is NOT one of the four directors of the short film ‘Ghost stories’?

Answer: Anurag Basu

Q3. Planck’s Law and the Hypothesis of Light Quanta is a publication by which scientist born on 1st January who collaborated with Einstein?

Answer: Satyendra Nath Bose

Q4. January 4th is celebrated as _______ day, in honor of a Frenchman who developed a tactile writing system? (Hint : This invention is a blessing for blind people around the world)

Answer: World Braille Day

Q5. The name of which of these traditional Indian technique in the textile field comes from a Sanskrit word meaning ‘to tie’?

Answer: Bandhani