Amazon Quiz Answers 10 January: Today Winning Prize is One Plus TV
Amazon Quiz 10 January 2020 - Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon and answering Amazon Quiz Answers daily. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop.
Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s One Plus TV prize check below Amazon Quiz answers for 10 January 2020.
How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?
- Download the Amazon app from Playstore for Android users and App Store for IOS users
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: One Plus TV
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 10 January 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 January 2020
One Plus TV Amazon Quiz Answers - 10 January 2020
Q1. Which venue in Australia traditionally hosts the ‘Pink Test’ at the beginning of the year to raise money for breast cancer sufferers?
Answer: SCG
Q2. Who among these is NOT one of the four directors of the short film ‘Ghost stories’?
Answer: Anurag Basu
Q3. Planck’s Law and the Hypothesis of Light Quanta is a publication by which scientist born on 1st January who collaborated with Einstein?
Answer: Satyendra Nath Bose
Q4. January 4th is celebrated as _______ day, in honor of a Frenchman who developed a tactile writing system? (Hint : This invention is a blessing for blind people around the world)
Answer: World Braille Day
Q5. The name of which of these traditional Indian technique in the textile field comes from a Sanskrit word meaning ‘to tie’?
Answer: Bandhani
- Amazon Quiz 8 December Answers
Q1- The barbs along the back, the ribbons of twisted steel, the jagged ends of swords and knives all tangled up’. Which throne is being described here by Stannis Baratheon in Game of Thrones?
Answer: The Iron Throne
Q2- The speeches and writings of this famous leader born on December 26th, 1893 are found in the ‘Little Red Book’. Name the leader.
Answer: Mao Zedong
Q3- The central character of the ‘Mardaani’ movie series is Shivani Roy. Which ruler’s name is also her middle name?
Answer: Shivaji
Q4- Sabroom SEZ (Special Economic Zone) focussed on the agro-based food processing sector is the first SEZ in which state?
Answer: Tripura
Q5- Pakyong Airport is the first airport of which state?
Answer: Sikkim
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Daily Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
