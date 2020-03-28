Amazon Quiz Answers 28 March: Chance To Win A Qubo Indoor Camera
Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for desktop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail, today's Qubo Indoor Camera Quiz Daily prize, follow the below-mentioned Amazon quiz answers.
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Qubo Indoor Camera
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 28 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 April 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers For 28 March 2020
Question 1. Which car manufacturer makes the Electric Vehicle known as Leaf?
Answers – Nissan
Question 2. Which player scored 2 goals for Atletico de kolkata in the final on Saturday to claim an unprecedented third Indian Super League title?
Answers – Javier Hernandez
Question 3. ‘The Adventures of a Daredevil Democrat’ chronicles the story of which former Indian Chief Minister?
Answers – Biju Patnaik
Question 4. In which city are the recently restored tombs of Taramati and Premamati located?
Answers – Hyderabad
Question 5. What kind of device is SuCheck, developed with assistance from the Indian Council of Medical Research?
Answers – Glucometer
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
