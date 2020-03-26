Amazon Quiz Answers 26 March: Winner Wins ₹20k Amazon Pay Balance
Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for desktop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail, today's ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Daily prize, follow the below-mentioned Amazon quiz answers.
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 26 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 April 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers For 26 March 2020
Q1. Which Baroque-style ________ is located in Trevi, Rome? It is one of the most popular tourist destination in Italy.
Answer- Fountain
Q2. Which Punjab MLA recently launched his own YouTube channel ‘Jittega Punjab’ to share his views with the people of Punjab?
Answer- Navjot Singh Sidhu
Q3. Which Indian state and World Bank have signed a USD 80 million loan to boost agriculture and water management in the state?
Answer- Himachal Pradesh
Q4. Which challenge has gone viral on TikTok, amid the Corona-virus outbreak to create awareness on safe practices, popularized by American singer Gloria Gaynor?
Answer- Hand-washing Challenge
Q5. For the first time in its history, tech giant Microsoft has appointed a person for which role?
Answer- Chief Scientific Officer
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.