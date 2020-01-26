Amazon Quiz Answers 26 January: Get a Chance To Win ₹26000
Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for desktop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail, today's Amazon Quiz Daily Contest answers, follow the below-mentioned quiz answers to win exciting prizes
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: ₹26000
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 26 January 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 January 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers 26 January 2020
Question 1. In 1930 on 26th January, a famous resolution was taken. 20 years later it completely came to fruition. What was this resolution?
Answer- Purna Swaraj
Question 2. Which present day venue hosted the first ever Republic Day parade in 1950?
Answer- Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium
Question 3. Captain Tanya Shergill, the first woman Republic Day parade adjutant, would be leading which contingent?
Answer- ASEAN
Question 4. Captain Tanya Shergill, the first woman Republic Day parade adjutant, would be leading which contingent?
Answer- Corps of Signals
Question 5. Who was the first president to hoist the flag on 26th January 1950?
Answer- Dr. Rajendra Prasad
How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?
- Download the Amazon app from Playstore for Android users and App Store for IOS users
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Daily Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )