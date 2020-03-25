Amazon Quiz Answers 25 March: Chance To Win an Oppo Reno2 F Today

1) The astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have managed to successfully cultivate which nutritious salad crop?

Answer – lettuce

2) On March 8th, 2020, who become the first captain to lead a side in any ICC Cricket World Cup event final on his or her birthday?

Answer– Harmanpreet Kaur

3) The Kimberley Process is an international certification scheme that regulates trade in which product?

Answer– diamond

4) A newly discovered grasshopper species has been named ‘Kaikaia __’ after which singer known for her ‘wacky fashion sense’?

Answer– Lady Gaga

5) Which actress has been roped in to star in film-maker Anurag Kashyap’s first international project titled ‘Talkh’?

Answer– Anigra Dhar