Amazon Quiz Answers 25 March: Chance To Win an Oppo Reno2 F Today
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s prize check below Amazon Quiz answers for 25 March 2020.
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Oppo Reno2 F
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 25 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 April 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers For 25 March 2020
1) The astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have managed to successfully cultivate which nutritious salad crop?
Answer – lettuce
2) On March 8th, 2020, who become the first captain to lead a side in any ICC Cricket World Cup event final on his or her birthday?
Answer– Harmanpreet Kaur
3) The Kimberley Process is an international certification scheme that regulates trade in which product?
Answer– diamond
4) A newly discovered grasshopper species has been named ‘Kaikaia __’ after which singer known for her ‘wacky fashion sense’?
Answer– Lady Gaga
5) Which actress has been roped in to star in film-maker Anurag Kashyap’s first international project titled ‘Talkh’?
Answer– Anigra Dhar
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
