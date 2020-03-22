Amazon Quiz Answers 22 March: Chance To Win Apple iPhone XR
Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for desktop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail, today's Amazon Quiz Daily Contest prize, follow the below-mentioned Amazon quiz answers.
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Apple iPhone XR
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 22 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 April 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers For 22 March 2020
Q1. NASA has awarded which company with a $117-million contract to provide launch services for its Psyche mission?
ans- SpaceX
Q2. Auto manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra plans to launch a cab aggregator, called Alyte, for whom?
ans- Corporates
Q3. Which Mumbai-based acrobatics dance group won the America’s Got Talent: The Champions season 2 finale?
ans- V.Unbeatable
Q4. Who among the following was the Player of the Series in the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup?
ans- Beth Mooney
Q5. Liu Yifei is starring in the lead role in a live action adaptation of which famous Disney animated feature?
ans-Mulan
- Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
- Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)