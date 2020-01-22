Amazon Quiz Answers 22 January: Winner Gets Huawei Y9 Prime
Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for desktop users.
various mazon s quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail, today's Huawei Y9 Prime Amazon Quiz contest prize, follow the below-mentioned quiz answers to win exciting prizes
How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?
- Download the Amazon app from Playstore for Android users and App Store for IOS users
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Huawei Y9 Prime
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 22 January 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 January 2020
Amazon Quiz Huawei Y9 Prime Answers - 22 January 2020
Q1. Janhvi Kapoor is starring in an upcoming biopic based on which Indian Air Force pilot?
Answer: Gunjan Saxena
Q2. Pravasiya Bharatiya Divas celebrated on 9th January, celebrates the return of which national figure from South Africa to India on 9th January, 1915?
Answer: Mahatma Gandhi
Q3. The flag of which of these nations features the least number of stars?
Answer: Vietnam
Q4. The theme song of which TV series starts with the lines ‘Our whole universe was in a hot, dense state’?
Answer: The Big Bang Theory
Q5. Who has been nominated in both the Best Actress in a Leading Role, and the Best Supporting actress category for this year’s Oscars?
Answer: Scarlett Johansson
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Daily Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
