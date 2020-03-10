Holi Amazon Quiz Answers 10 March: Winner Gets A Canon M200 Camera
Amazon Quiz 10 March 2020: Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for desktop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail, today's Amazon quiz daily contest prize, follow the below-mentioned Amazon quiz answers.
Amazon Canon M200 Mirrorless Camera Quiz Answers For 10 March 2020
Q1. Which of these words can not be formed using only the first line of letters on your computer keyboard?
Answer- Keyboard
Q2. Which former Wimbledon champion is the current coach of Australian Open 2020 winner Novak Djokovic?
Answer- Goran Ivanisevic
Q3. Washing soda is the common name for which compound?
Answer- Sodium carbonate
Q4. A Megagon is a polygon with _____ sides. Fill in the blanks.
Answer- 1 million
Q5. Who recently broke Alok Kapali’s record of being the youngest to take a Test match hat-trick?
Answer-Naseem Shah
- Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Canon M200 Mirrorless Camera
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 10 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
- Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
