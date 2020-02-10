Amazon Quiz Answer 10 Feb: Winner Gets Rs 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Question 1. In terms of area, which one of the following Indian states has the largest coverage of forest?

Answer – Madhya Pradesh

Question 2. Kitten, Pumps, Cone, Sling Back and Platform are types of what?

Answer – Heels

Question 3. ‘Finding the gaps’ is a part memoir, part self help book written by which personality known for his accurate decision making?

Answer – Simon Taufel

Question 4. Who is known as the ‘Waterman of India’ and is renowned for his conservational efforts in bringing back many rivers, and increasing the water table level in Rajasthan?

Answer – Dr. Rajendra Singh

Question 5. Like humans, most species in the animal kingdom have a single heart. But there is an exception. How many hearts does an octopus have?

Answer – 3