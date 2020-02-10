Amazon Quiz Answer 10 Feb: Winner Gets Rs 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s prize check below Amazon Quiz answers for 10 February 2020.
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Rs 5000 Amazon Pay Balance
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 10 February 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 15 February 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers 10 February 2020
Question 1. In terms of area, which one of the following Indian states has the largest coverage of forest?
Answer – Madhya Pradesh
Question 2. Kitten, Pumps, Cone, Sling Back and Platform are types of what?
Answer – Heels
Question 3. ‘Finding the gaps’ is a part memoir, part self help book written by which personality known for his accurate decision making?
Answer – Simon Taufel
Question 4. Who is known as the ‘Waterman of India’ and is renowned for his conservational efforts in bringing back many rivers, and increasing the water table level in Rajasthan?
Answer – Dr. Rajendra Singh
Question 5. Like humans, most species in the animal kingdom have a single heart. But there is an exception. How many hearts does an octopus have?
Answer – 3
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
