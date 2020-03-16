Amazon Quiz Answers 16 March: Win Rs. 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for desktop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail, today's Amazon Quiz Daily Contest prize, follow the below-mentioned Amazon quiz answers.
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 16 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 March 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers For 16 March 2020
Q1. Realme and Xiaomi’s smartphones will now use GPS technology NavIC offered by which organisation?
ans- ISRO
Q2. Which of the following is currently the largest cricket stadium in the world and recently hosted US President Donald Trump?
ans- Sardar Patel Stadium
Q3. Which pioneering businessman born on March 3rd, floated the Central India Spinning, Weaving, and Manufacturing Company in Nagpur?
ans- Jamsetji Tata
Q4. Which director of several Bollywood blockbusters is also the director of the Amazon Prime series ‘The Forgotten Army’?
ans- Kabir Khan
Q5. Who among these extended his unbeaten start to the season by claiming victory at the Dubai Open recently?
ans-Novak Djokovic
- Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
- Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )