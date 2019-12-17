Amazon Quiz 17 December 2019: Win Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Camera

Q1- Which is the only flag in the world representing a country to feature a sinking ship?

Answer: Bermuda

Q2- The Konark temple appears on the reverse side of the bank note of which denomination?

Answer: INR 10

Q3- His movie 'Dhoom' popularized the Suzuki Hayabusa more than ever among the Indian audiences. Since then he has gone on to work in many more Bollywood movies. He is also a successful model and film producer. He celebrates his birthday today. Who is he?

Answer: John Abraham

Q4- The CIMON - an AI working with astronauts on the International Space Station was developed by which organisation?

Answer: IBM

Q5- Which entity bought by Reliance, is considered the oldest toy shop in the world?

Answer: Hamleys