Amazon Quiz Answers 14 January: Win Canon M200 Mirrorless Camera
Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for desktop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail, today's Canon M200 Mirrorless Camera Amazon Quiz contest prize, follow the below-mentioned quiz answers to win exciting prizes
How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?
- Download the Amazon app from Playstore for Android users and App Store for IOS users
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Canon M200 Mirrorless Camera
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 14 January 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 January 2020
Amazon Canon M200 Mirrorless Camera Quiz Answers - 14 January 2020
Q1- On January 2, 2020, Prakash Parv was celebrated as the birth anniversary of which Sikh Guru?
Answer: Guru Gobind Singh
Q2- David Stern who recently passed away was a former Commissioner of which famous Sports league? (Hint : Players like LeBron James, Michael Jordan played in this league)
Answer: NBA
Q3- For playing which character did Joaquin Phoenix win the 2020 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture?
Answer: Joker
Q4- Leo Carter recently became the 4th in T20 cricket and 7th overall to achieve what feat? (Hint : Yuvraj achieved this in 2007)
Answer: Hit 6 Sixes in an over
Q5- Andaman and Nicobar Islands recently commemorated the 76th Anniversary of the first flag hoisting by whom?
Answer: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
