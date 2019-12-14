Amazon Quiz Answers 14 Dec: Chance to Win Bosch Washing Machine

This Contest will commence on 8th December 2019 From 8:00:00 A.M. (IST) To 12:59:59 P.M. (IST) (“Contest Period”)

In order to be eligible for the Contest, during the Contest Period you must sign-in to or sign-up from an account on the Amazon.in App ("Amazon.in App").

Once you have signed-in to the Amazon.in App, you can participate by navigating to the page where 5 (five) questions will be posted during the entire Contest Period.

Thereafter, if you answer all the quiz questions correctly, you will be entitled to a lucky draw which will be carried out amongst participants who have answered that particular question correctly.

The draw of lots will be carried out during the Contest Period for the questions and a total of 1 participant will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots.