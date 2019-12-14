Amazon Quiz Answers 14 Dec: Chance to Win Bosch Washing Machine

Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. Today’s lucky winners will get exciting prizes.
LIVE: Amazon Quiz Answers Today 14 December 2019
Amazon Quiz 14 December 2019 Details
- Amazon quiz today’s prize – Bosch Washing Machine
- Amazon quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM
- Amazon quiz Date – 14 December 2019
- Winners List Will Declare On – 30 December 2019
Question 5: Which company joined Apple and Amazon in hitting the $1 trillion valuation in April 2019?
Answer: Microsoft
Question 4: Which Indian cricketer became the first woman to play 200 ODIs in 2019?
Answer: Mithali Raj
Question 3: Which country’s space agency is behind the Hayabusa asteroid sample-return missions?
Answer: Japan
Question 2: ‘National Unity Award’, the highest civilian award given for contribution to unity and integrity of India is named after whom?
Answer: Sardar Patel
Question 1: Which Sweden based global music streaming giant entered India in March 2019?
Answer: Spotify
Amazon Quiz’s Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs.
How To Play Amazon Quiz Daily Contest?
To take the quiz, you first need to log in on the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
Amazon Quiz Contest Terms:
This Contest will commence on 8th December 2019 From 8:00:00 A.M. (IST) To 12:59:59 P.M. (IST) (“Contest Period”)
In order to be eligible for the Contest, during the Contest Period you must sign-in to or sign-up from an account on the Amazon.in App ("Amazon.in App").
Once you have signed-in to the Amazon.in App, you can participate by navigating to the page where 5 (five) questions will be posted during the entire Contest Period.
Thereafter, if you answer all the quiz questions correctly, you will be entitled to a lucky draw which will be carried out amongst participants who have answered that particular question correctly.
The draw of lots will be carried out during the Contest Period for the questions and a total of 1 participant will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots.
The declared lucky winner(s) will be eligible for winning Exciting Prizes
Amazon Bosch Washing Machine Quiz 14 December Answers
You can still win Bosch Washing Machine by answering today's Amazon Quiz questions. The quiz will end at 12 noon today. Hurry up and win exciting prizes.
