Amazon Quiz Answers 11 January:Win FiiO X1II Portable Music Player

Q1. Kambala, an annual race held in Karnataka, involves which animal?

Answer: Buffalo

Q2. The Apex court of which country recently became the first for holding the government responsible for climate action?

Answer: Netherlands

Q3. Which of these major cities was the first to celebrate the start of the 2020 New Year and new decade?

Answer: Auckland

Q4. Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa are members of which family famous in the world of pop culture?

Answer: Simpsons

Q5. The Republic of Macedonia added which word to its official name in 2019?

Answer: North