Amazon Quiz Answers 11 January:Win FiiO X1II Portable Music Player
Amazon Quiz 10 January 2020 - Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon and answering Amazon Quiz Answers daily. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop.
Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s FiiO X1II Portable Music Player prize check below Amazon Quiz answers for 10 January 2020.
How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?
- Download the Amazon app from Playstore for Android users and App Store for IOS users
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize:
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 11 January 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 January 2020
Amazon FiiO X1II Portable Music Player Quiz Answers - 11 January 2020
Q1. Kambala, an annual race held in Karnataka, involves which animal?
Answer: Buffalo
Q2. The Apex court of which country recently became the first for holding the government responsible for climate action?
Answer: Netherlands
Q3. Which of these major cities was the first to celebrate the start of the 2020 New Year and new decade?
Answer: Auckland
Q4. Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa are members of which family famous in the world of pop culture?
Answer: Simpsons
Q5. The Republic of Macedonia added which word to its official name in 2019?
Answer: North
Amazon Quiz Answers - 10 January 2020
Q1. Which venue in Australia traditionally hosts the ‘Pink Test’ at the beginning of the year to raise money for breast cancer sufferers?
Answer: SCG
Q2. Who among these is NOT one of the four directors of the short film ‘Ghost stories’?
Answer: Anurag Basu
Q3. Planck’s Law and the Hypothesis of Light Quanta is a publication by which scientist born on 1st January who collaborated with Einstein?
Answer: Satyendra Nath Bose
Q4. January 4th is celebrated as _______ day, in honor of a Frenchman who developed a tactile writing system? (Hint: This invention is a blessing for blind people around the world)
Answer: World Braille Day
Q5. The name of which of these traditional Indian technique in the textile field comes from a Sanskrit word meaning ‘to tie’?
Answer: Bandhani
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
