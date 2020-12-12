All You Need to Know About the Last Solar Eclipse of 2020
The solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Chile & Argentina, south-west African & Antarctica, but not in India.
The last solar eclipse of 2020 will be seen on Monday, 14 December, and will start at 7:03 pm and end at 9:43 pm.
Even though, the eclipse will not be visible from India, people in parts of Chile and Argentina, south-west African and Antarctica will see it. Sky-watchers in Chile and Argentina will be able to witness upto two minutes and ten seconds of darkness during the day as the moon blocks the sun.
Few places in the Pacific, the Atlantic and the Indian Ocean will also be able to witness the solar eclipse, too.
A solar eclipse usually occurs two weeks prior or after the occurrence of a lunar eclipse. Myths and misconceptions on eclipses are abundant and resurface every time they approach.
There are three types of solar eclipses: total, partial and annular.
In a total solar eclipse, the moon completely blocks the sun, creating temporary darkness in the sky. In a partial solar eclipse, the moon covers the sun only partly, making the sun appear in a crescent shape.
In 2021, two solar eclipses will occur, with the first one during the mid-year, on 10 June, and second on 4 December. The solar eclipse in June will be an annular one.
Safety Measures for Watching the Solar Eclipse
- Inspect your solar filter or solar glasses before using them. Make sure there are no holes in the lens or are damaged in any way.
- If you wear prescription eyeglasses, wear solar glasses over them to view the eclipse.
- Remove your solar filter or glasses only after you have looked away from the sun.
- Do not look at the sun through any unfiltered camera lens, telescope or any other optical device.
- Only use solar filters or glasses which meet ISO 1231-2 international safety standards.
