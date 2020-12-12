All You Need to Know About the Last Solar Eclipse of 2020

The last solar eclipse of 2020 will be seen on Monday, 14 December, and will start at 7:03 pm and end at 9:43 pm.

Even though, the eclipse will not be visible from India, people in parts of Chile and Argentina, south-west African and Antarctica will see it. Sky-watchers in Chile and Argentina will be able to witness upto two minutes and ten seconds of darkness during the day as the moon blocks the sun.

Few places in the Pacific, the Atlantic and the Indian Ocean will also be able to witness the solar eclipse, too.

A solar eclipse usually occurs two weeks prior or after the occurrence of a lunar eclipse. Myths and misconceptions on eclipses are abundant and resurface every time they approach.