All Souls' Day 2023: Date, History, Significance & Traditions

1. May the souls of our loved ones who left us in the most unfortunate of times rest most peacefully in the heavens above! Happy All Souls Day!

2. May all the departed loved ones be blessed with God’s mercy in heaven. Sending warm wishes and good thoughts to them. Happy All Souls Day!

3. May God have mercy on those who are no longer among us and keep them in the highest place in heaven. Happy All Souls Day!

4. Praying on the auspicious All Soul's Day that the souls of our loved ones we lost be forever placed in the Heavens for eternal peace!

5. Sending love and wishes to our loved ones who are no more with us. May peace and happiness surround them. Happy All Soul's Day to everyone!