According to the Hindu calendar, Tritiya (the third day) in the month of Vaisakha is observed as Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed to be an extremely auspicious day that brings prosperity. It is also believed to be the day when lord Parasurama, incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born.Some also believe that it is on Akshaya Tritiya that River Ganges came down on earth and the Pandavas also received the Akshaya Patra, a bowl that provided unlimited food supply, from Lord Krishna on this day.People across India invest in metal, property and other assets with the hope that it would lead to further success and prosperity in the future. Huge crowds of people can be seen buying all kinds of jewellery in different parts of India today.Being the festival of luck and wealth, Akshaya Tritiya is a perfect day to send your relatives and well-wishers a heart-warming message and let them know that you care.Not sure of what to write? Don’t worry we have got you covered. Here are some of the messages that you can send your loved ones wishing them a prosperous life ahead:On this day of Akshaya Tritiya, wishing you and your family a lifetime of luck and prosperity. May you thrive and may Goddess Laxmi shower her blessings on you forever.May this Akshaya Tritiya bring all the luck and joy to you. May Goddess Laxmi bestow her gifts and may you live a full and healthy life.On this auspicious day, buying and wearing gold is believed to bring luck and prosperity. Wishing that it does the same for you. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!Akshay Tritiya ke iss shubh avsar par aapko aur aapke parivar ko dher sari shubhkamnaye. Maa Laxmi aapka jeevan Sukh, Samriddhi aur Vaibhav se paripoorn rakhe.Here are a few images as well that you can share with your loved ones on the occasion: We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)