Ahoi Ashtami 2021: Shubh Muhurat, Moon Rise Time and Puja Vidhi
This year, Ahoi Ashtami is being celebrated on Thursday, 28 October 2021.
Ahoi Ashtami is a Hindu festival wherein mothers observe a fast for the well being and long life of their children. As per the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated in the Kartik month, eight days before Diwali on Krishna Paksha Ashtami.
This year, Ahoi Ashtami is being celebrated on Thursday, 28 October 2021.
Ahoi Ashtami is dedicated to Goddess Ahoi. Mothers who observe fast on this day also worship the Goddess for the well being of their children.
Ahoi Ashtami is also know as Ahoi Aathe because it is celebrated on Ashtami, eight day of the lunar month.
Ahoi Ashtami: Shubh Muhurat
This year, Ashtami Tithi Begins at 12:49 PM on 28 October and will end at 02:09 PM on 29 October 2021.
Ahoi Ashtami Puja Shubh Muhurat: 05:39 PM to 06:56 PM
Govardhana Radha Kunda Snan: 28 October 2021
Sanjh (Evening Time for Sighting Stars): 06:14 PM
Moonrise time on Ahoi Ashtami: 11:48 PM
During the fast, women refrain from eating food or drinking water. The fast is broken only after sighting the stars or the moon at night.
Puja Vidhi
According to Drik Panchang, most of the preparations of puja are completed during during Sayankal i.e. before the sunset. However, Ahoi Ashtami puja is performed during Sandhya, just after the sunset.
Some people also get Ahoi of Silver to celebrate the occasion of Ahoi Ashtami. As per Drik Panchang, it is known as Syau, and is worshipped with Akshata, Roli and the milk during the puja.
Puja is ended with the Aarti of Ahoi Mata (Goddess).
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.