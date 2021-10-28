Ahoi Ashtami 2021: Shubh Muhurat, Moon Rise Time and Puja Vidhi

According to Drik Panchang, most of the preparations of puja are completed during during Sayankal i.e. before the sunset. However, Ahoi Ashtami puja is performed during Sandhya, just after the sunset.

Some people also get Ahoi of Silver to celebrate the occasion of Ahoi Ashtami. As per Drik Panchang, it is known as Syau, and is worshipped with Akshata, Roli and the milk during the puja.

Puja is ended with the Aarti of Ahoi Mata (Goddess).