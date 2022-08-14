76th Independence Day 2022: When & How to Watch PM Modi’s Speech Live in India

India is gearing up to celebrate its 76th Independence Day 2022 on Monday, 15 August 2022. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is in full swing. The Red Fort is being decorated. People are looking forward to the events that are lined up on Independence Day and everybody is ready to celebrate the auspicious occasion. The citizens are also excited to hear the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 76th Independence Day 2022 is a grand occasion as India is going to complete its 75 years of independence from the British rule.