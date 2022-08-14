76th Independence Day 2022: When & How to Watch PM Modi’s Speech Live in India
76th Independence Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech will start at 7:30 am on 15 August.
India is gearing up to celebrate its 76th Independence Day 2022 on Monday, 15 August 2022. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is in full swing. The Red Fort is being decorated. People are looking forward to the events that are lined up on Independence Day and everybody is ready to celebrate the auspicious occasion. The citizens are also excited to hear the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The 76th Independence Day 2022 is a grand occasion as India is going to complete its 75 years of independence from the British rule.
Where & When To Watch the PM's Speech
As we are getting ready to celebrate Independence Day, here are all the details on when and where to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech live in the country.
When to watch the live speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 76th Independence Day 2022?
On Monday, 15 August 2022, viewers can watch the live speech of the PM from 7:30 am. The speech will be live-streamed for the viewers so that they can watch it in their homes.
Where will the PM address the nation from?
The events are scheduled to take place at the Red Fort, like every year. The programme is going to begin with the hoisting of the Indian national flag, following which the PM will address the nation.
Which TV channel will broadcast the live speech?
Viewers in India can watch the PM's live speech on the national public broadcaster, the Doordarshan channel.
Where to watch the live streaming of the speech?
The speech will be live-streamed by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) via its official YouTube channel as well as its official Twitter handle.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.