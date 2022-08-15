Happy Independence Day 2022: Famous Quotes by Freedom Fighters and Speeches

The 76th Independence Day 2022 is all set to be observed on Monday, 15 August 2022. India is going to complete its 75th Independence Day this year so the citizens are extremely excited. Every place in the country is beaming with joy and happiness as the people are gearing up to observe the occasion. On this day, the citizens of India remember the sacrifices and bravery of the freedom fighters. They sacrificed their lives to make India independent from British rule.

India gained independence on 15 August 1947. This year we are going to celebrate the 76th Independence Day 2022 together. We should remember the brave hearts who laid their lives for our country during the freedom struggle. After slaving for 200 years, the great leaders helped to claim back our country. We should all celebrate this day with joy.