Happy Independence Day 2022: Famous Quotes by Freedom Fighters and Speeches
The 76th Independence Day 2022 is all set to be observed on Monday, 15 August 2022. India is going to complete its 75th Independence Day this year so the citizens are extremely excited. Every place in the country is beaming with joy and happiness as the people are gearing up to observe the occasion. On this day, the citizens of India remember the sacrifices and bravery of the freedom fighters. They sacrificed their lives to make India independent from British rule.
India gained independence on 15 August 1947. This year we are going to celebrate the 76th Independence Day 2022 together. We should remember the brave hearts who laid their lives for our country during the freedom struggle. After slaving for 200 years, the great leaders helped to claim back our country. We should all celebrate this day with joy.
On the auspicious occasion of the 76th Independence Day 2022, here are some famous quotes by our freedom fighters that you can share with your loved ones to remember the brave souls and their sacrifices.
76TH Independence Day 2022: Quotes by Famous Freedom Fighters
"Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking." - Bhagat Singh
"An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind." - Mahatma Gandhi
"The forces in a capitalist society, if left unchecked, tend to make the rich richer and the poor poorer." - Jawaharlal Nehru
"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." - Bhim Rao Ambedkar
"Freedom is never dear at any price. it is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?" - Mahatma Gandhi
"Democracy and socialism are means to an end, not the end itself." - Jawaharlal Nehru
"Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper." - Swami Vivekananda
"Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get." - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race." - Sarojini Naidu
