74th Independence Day: How to Watch PM Modi’s Speech Live Online
Reportedly only 20 percent of the usual number of VVIPs and other invitees will be present for the PM’s speech.
On Saturday, 15 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver a speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi, marking India's 74th Independence Day. However, the celebrations this year will be low-key due to the coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, only 20 percent of the usual number of VVIPs and other invitees will be present to view the PM’s speech live.
What will be the itinerary in New Delhi?
- The ceremony at Red Fort will consist of the presentation of a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police to the prime minister.
- This will be followed by the unfurling of the national flag by the PM, accompanied by playing of the National Anthem and firing of 21-gun salute.
- The PM’s speech will be followed by the singing of the national anthem.
- Tri-coloured balloons will be released to mark the end of the ceremony.
How is this different from previous years?
- While the government has not put a number on this, the guest list has reportedly been cut down considerably.
- The government is likely to invite COVID-19 warriors such as doctors, health workers and sanitation workers, as well as some people who have recovered from coronavirus.
- There will be no performance from school kids and the two grounds on either side of the Red Fort, which are usually open to the public, will likely remain closed.
- Only a few NCC cadets are likely to be invited.
- The military bands will also not be performing live in view of the pandemic. However, their recorded show will be telecast on 15 August.
Here’s how you can watch the live streaming of the 74th Independence day parade of India and PM Modi’s address from the Red Fort.
What time can you watch the Independence Day parade & PM Modi’s Red Fort speech?
You can watch the live streaming of Independence Day parade, flag-hoisting ceremony and PM Modi’s address to the nation. The ceremony will start by 7 am on Saturday, 15 August.
On which TV channels can you watch the live streaming of Independence Day parade & PM Modi’s Red Fort speech ?
You can watch the live streaming of Independence Day parade and PM Modi’s address on 15 August on DD National.
Where can you watch the live streaming of PM Modi’s Red Fort speech online?
You can watch the live streaming of the Flag hoisting ceremony & PM Modi’s address to the nation on Doordarshan National YouTube Channel. The link for live streaming of the Independence Day parade will also be available on Google Search.
